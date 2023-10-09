Trial begins for man accused in 1990 fatal stabbing of Navy sailor in Point Loma

The fatal stabbing case of a Navy sailor whose nude body was found slumped against a fence in his backyard in Point Loma in 1990 went cold for three decades. But a break in the investigation led police to Brian Koehl, and a DNA sample — collected surreptitiously from an Arby's cup and straw he threw away one day in 2021 — confirmed their suspicions, prosecutors say.

Then, in 2019, investigators turned to genetic genealogy, a technique in which they upload DNA to commercial genealogy websites in search of family members of suspects. The work led investigators to Koehl. They learned that he was stationed in Coronado in May 1990, Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox said. In 2021, a Naval Criminal Investigative Services agent monitored Koehl in Knoxville, Tenn.

Read more:

sdut »

‘It’s a long-standing Navy tradition:’ Baby baptized inside Navy ship bell“It’s a long-standing navy tradition that members of the crew can have children baptized,” said Commanding Officer Kurt Astroth.

‘It’s a long-standing Navy tradition:’ Baby baptized inside Navy ship bell“It’s a long-standing navy tradition that members of the crew can have children baptized,” said Commanding Officer Kurt Astroth.

2nd trial set to begin in death of Elijah McClainJury selection is scheduled to start Friday in the trial of Nathan Woodyard, the first patrol officer to confront McClain.

US Navy to send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of IsraelDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after…

US Navy moving warships, aircraft closer to Israel amid Hamas warThe U.S. Navy is moving warships and aircraft closer to Israel in the aftermath of an unprecedented assault on the country from Hamas terrorists, a U.S. military official tells Fox News.

Navy deploys warships to Mediterranean Sea near Israel following Hamas attackBiden says his administration's support for Israel is 'rock solid and unwavering'