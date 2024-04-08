Trial Begins Against BNSF Railway Over Asbestos-Related Deaths in Montana

A trial begins against Warren Buffett's BNSF Railway over the lung cancer deaths of two people who lived in a small town in Montana where thousands were exposed to asbestos. The W.R. Grace & Co. mine near Libby produced contaminated vermiculite, sickening thousands and causing hundreds of deaths.

The estates of Thomas Wells and Joyce Walder filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that BNSF stored asbestos-laden vermiculite in a rail yard without containing the dust or warning residents about its dangers

Victims of Montana asbestos pollution that killed hundreds take Warren Buffet's railroad to courtIt's been almost 25 years since federal authorities, responding to news reports of deaths and illnesses, descended on the small northwestern Montana town of Libby to clean it up. Now, some asbestos victims and their family members are seeking to hold publicly accountable one of the major corporate players in the tragedy: BNSF Railway.

