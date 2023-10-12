Trezor releases new hardware wallet and metal private key backup

Trezor, a major provider of hardware cryptocurrency wallets, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by releasing three self-custody products, including a new Trezor wallet, a proprietary private key backup solution and a Bitcoin...

The Czech Republic-based company on Oct. 12 officially announced the launch of Trezor Safe 3, its brand-new hardware wallet supporting more than 7,000 cryptocurrencies. The firm stressed that the new wallet launch marks an important milestone in Trezor’s provision of entry-level hardware wallets.

The release of the Trezor Safe 3 wallet comes nearly five years after the hardware wallet firm rolled out the Trezor Model T in February 2018. Retailed for $79, Trezor Safe 3 is available in four colors, including Solar Gold, Stellar Silver, Galactic Rose and Cosmic Black. headtopics.com

The new Trezor Safe 3 wallet device maintains Trezor's commitment to open-source development as the wallet applies open-source principles in using the security component, the announcement notes. Trezor has chosen a third-party secure element vendor that allows it to publish any potential vulnerabilities it discovers.

In addition to the Trezor Safe 3 wallet, Trezor has also introduced its own physical private key storage solution, Trezor Keep Metal. The product has something in common with many similar physical backup solutions in the market, allowing users to keep their recovery safe under any conditions against fire, water, acids and impacts. headtopics.com

Finally, Trezor’s Bitcoin-only hardware wallet is released in a limited-edition run of only 2,013 devices. In recognition of Bitcoin’s ability to empower individuals in underprivileged and marginalized communities, Trezor will donate €21 from each sale to support the Trezor Academy, a Bitcoin education initiative.

