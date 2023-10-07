The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Benson ran 11 times, averaging 18.2 yards per carry. The junior ran for just 189 yards in the first four games of the season. Florida State (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is perfect through five games for for the first time since 2015.UCLA rallies in the fourth quarter to take down No. 13 Washington State 25-17Kyron Drones was 14 of 27 for 104 yards and ran 14 times for 80 yards for Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1). Drones connected with Jaylin Lane six times for 51 yards.

Bhayshul Tuten had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Hokies to cut it 22-17 before the Seminoles scored the final 17 points.Virginia Tech: The Hokies were able to threaten Florida State in the third quarter, but Virginia Tech punted three times, turned it over on downs and fumbled on five second-half possession. headtopics.com

Florida State: The Seminoles ran for 282 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Benson had the best rushing game by a Seminole since Dalvin Cook had two 200-yard games in 2016, against South Florida and Syracuse.

Ron DeSantis sharpens attacks on Donald Trump in their shared home state of FloridaFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly slammed Republican front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday and defended his own campaign, warning that the former president could deliver the 2024 election to Democrats energized to beat him.

