Trevor Bauer's accuser, Lindsey Hill, responds to text and video claims

Ex-All Star pitcher reveals accuser’s texts, bed video as they settle suit in which he revealed texts and one video meant to prove his innocence in response to her sexual assault allegations.The agreement between the two allowed Bauer to comment on the case, which led to him revealing the alleged series of texts and video Monday.

Bauer also showed a video following the alleged 2021 sexual encounter in which Hill was smiling and appeared to be without any bruises.Hill said she was full of emotion at the time, and she had recorded that to send to her cousin to show that everything was fine. She was not even sure if she would speak up about the alleged incident.

She said the lack of bruises is due to the time needed for bruises to form. Hill said she has selfies from that time that clearly showcase damage.Bauer’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Hill’s remarks. headtopics.com

Hill settling the case has put her in the crossfire of some who claim she was lying, and she said that she is “pretty numb to it at this point.”“I was more than willing to go to trial, more than confident in what that would have portrayed and revealed on a public scale,” Hill said.

“I just had to make that decision that my mental health and my healing is more important to me than getting every single thing public and bringing the truth to the situation.” Bauer received a 324-game MLB suspension after the allegations came out, the longest punishment ever handed out for a violation of the league’s domestic violence policy. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Trevor Bauer shares his story: 'I never sexually assaulted Lindsey Hill or anyone else'Trevor Bauer is sharing his side of the story after a two year legal battle following sexual assault allegations that derailed his career.

Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer, Accuser Reach Settlement in Legal DisputeBauer had a 324-game MLB suspension reduced to 194 games by an arbitrator in December 2022.

Media lynch mob was way off in ex-MLB star Trevor Bauer's rape caseAt age 30, he had to go to a new country and start over again, while back home he was the “disgraced Trevor Bauer.”

MLB legend talks Trevor Bauer situation: ‘You can’t get that time back’Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine offered his take on the Trevor Bauer situation in a recent appearance on 'Don't Me with Dan Dakich.'

A Haunting on the Hill Beautifully Carries the Legend of Hill House ForwardA Haunting on the Hill is a stirring tribute to a horror legend and an instant haunted house classic in its own right.

Bobby Burack: Media smeared Trevor Bauer. And now has little to sayTrevor Bauer was scorched in the media over sexual assault accusations but after his latest video and revelations, they have little to say.