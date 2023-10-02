Trevor Bauer reveals texts, bed video as he and accuser settle lawsuits

Disgraced pitcher accused of holding steak knife to woman’s throat“I can’t stop Trevor Bauer ever,” Hill told the outlet. “But if I make him think twice before doing that again, it’s totally worth it.
Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill settled their lawsuits Monday without any money getting exchanged between the two sides, according to a video Bauer Hill told The Washington Post that her claims never revolved around money, which Bauer alleged in his defamation lawsuit and continued to allege in his video Tuesday.
His attorneys, Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, said in a statement that Bauer wants to “focus completely on baseball” moving forward.
Trevor Bauer officially a free agent after Dodgers release
“Now over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting, but hopefully this is the last time I have to do so, as I’d prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world,” Bauer said to conclude his video. “So today I’m happy to be moving on with my life.”The allegations included claims that Bauer had punched and choked Hill during their sexual encounter.
Although Bauer confirmed publicly that he and Hill engaged in consensual rough sex, he denied several of Hill’s specific claims and stated that not everything Hill claimed even occurred, including that he never punched Hill.
Hill responded by countersuing Bauer for sexual assault.
deny the restraining order sought by Hill in August 2021
“Quite frankly, regardless of the outcome in court, I’ve paid significantly more in legal fees than Lindsey Hill could ever pay me in her entire life, and I knew that would be the case going in,” Bauer said in his video. “But the lawsuit was never about the money for me. It was the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name.”
The Dodgers opted to part ways with Bauer in January, saying that the former Cy Young pitcher wouldn’t be a part of their organization moving forward, and that aligned with what the Los Angeles Times: that Bauer was viewed as a “pariah” in the clubhouse, and someone his Dodgers teammates at the time no longer wanted to play alongside.
