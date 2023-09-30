Trent Dilfer goes ballistic on his UAB coaching staff in wild meltdown

Head coach Trent Dilfer was not a happy camper on the sidelines, particularly in the fourth quarter of UAB’s 35-23 loss on Saturday afternoon. But UAB, which at one point led 20-7 in the second quarter, crumpled in the second half, only scoring three points to Tulane’s 21 in a difficult AAC opener.

Dilfer’s squad started off the season on a high note with a win over North Carolina A&T in Week 1, but have since lost four games in a row.

Trent Dilfer was not happy with his UAB coaching staff.In three of the four losses, the team’s defense has yielded 40-plus points. Dilfer, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Ravens in 2000 against the Giants, previously was a head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee from 2019-22 before joining the Blazers this year.

