Trend Alert: Black and White Print Dresses for Spring and Summer

I first spotted several versions of these large print dresses at H&M. That’s great news, because you don’t have to spend a lot to add a lot of drama to your wardrobe. The black and white prints range from scroll prints and organic shapes to tribal prints and geometrics. One thing they all have in common is the size of the print. It’s big and bold and makes quite a statement. What I like most about this trend is many of the dress styles are midi or maxi length and shirt-style or looser fitting.
That’s why they are ideal for women over 50. This season’s black and white print dresses are easy, breezy and comfortable to wear., and are not that into bright colorful prints, these dresses might strike a cord with you. After all, they are cooler to wear thanwhich can absorb a lot of heat. Besides that they are easier to wear than all white because there is less see-through with a print. I also believe that prints, even big and bold ones, are like camouflage
