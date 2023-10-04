Treasury yields stabilize as traders eye Friday's jobs report

Treasury yields were mildly mixed as the recent bond market volatility abated ahead of crucial jobs data at the end of the week.

What’s happeningWhat’s driving markets A softer-than-expected ADP survey of the U.S. private sector jobs market, released Wednesday, and a continued slide in oil prices, left benchmark 10-year borrowing costs little changed early in the new session at 4.73%, some 13 basis points down from the fresh 16-year high hit midweek.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

S&P 500 futures steady as bond market sell-off abatesJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London.

D.C.-area forecast: Warm through Friday, chance of showers late Friday into SaturdayMuch cooler by Sunday with highs only in the 60s.

Chisholm and Bell drive Miami soul train into playoffsThe New Black View

Stock Market Today: Dow snaps losing streak as Treasury yield storm calmsStock Market Today: Dow snaps losing streak as Treasury yield storm calms

10-year Treasury yield trades near highest levels in 16 yearsU.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at levels last seen in 2007.

10-year Treasury yield touches fresh 16-year highU.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at levels last seen in 2007.