Treasury yields fall as investors seek safe havens amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.continued, with investors considering whether it may affect markets and the global economy. Investors poured into government bonds, which are traditionally seen as safer investments, driving Treasury yields lower.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack against Israel on Saturday. Over 1,500 deaths have been recorded so far, with thousands more injured, according to the latest figures.as it continued airstrikes on the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip.

The Fed began hiking interest rates in March 2022, with the goal of easing inflation and cooling the economy, often prompting concerns that the speed of rate hikes and level of rates would lead to a recession. headtopics.com

Read more:

CNBC »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Treasury yields tumble as investors consider impact of Israel-Hamas conflictU.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as trading resumed after Columbus Day, with investors weighing the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden set to deliver remarks Tuesday on Hamas attack in IsraelKelly O’Donnell is Senior White House correspondent for NBC News.