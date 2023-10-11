Treasury yields fall as investor attention turns to fresh economic data

U.S. Treasury yields fell Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the release of key economic data that could inform the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy moves.Investors awaited the release of the producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the PPI to have risen by 0.3% in September on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari left the door open for further rate hikes, saying that rates could be increased further if the economy remains too strong. Minutes from the last Fed meeting will be released on Wednesday and could also provide fresh insights into the monetary policy outlook.

