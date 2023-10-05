Treasury yields are climbing: 'There’s never really been such an attractive opportunity for fixed-income investments'

While stocks get clobbered by rising bond yields, financial experts say everyday investors can roll with the punches by increasing their exposure to longer-term Treasurys and other fixed income — so long as they understand what they are doing.

Still, some financial experts say there’s nothing wrong with buying longer-term Treasurys for the person who wants to keep putting their cash to work. Of course, they need to understand the risks and rewards for bonds when interest rates rise and fall.

"Before, fixed income was so much a principal protection piece of the portfolio. Now you can actually earn a decent income on it too," she said. "This is exactly the time investors shouldn't hibernate on the short end of the [yield] curve," said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist and a principal at The Colony Group, a wealth advisory firm. He's also advising clients to extend their duration on their Treasury and fixed income investments.

The yield on the ten-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y climbed to 4.86%, up from 4.715% Thursday afternoon, and up from 3.82% a year ago. The yield on the 30-year bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y reached 5.01%, up from 4.88% on Thursday and up from 3.78% a year ago – heading Friday morning for the highest level since August 2007.

