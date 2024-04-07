Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Discusses U.S.-China Relationship with Premier Li Qiang

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a message of mutual cooperation during her meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang , acknowledging the improvement in relations while recognizing the remaining differences. Yellen, who is the first Cabinet member to visit China since the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, discussed the broader U.S.-China relationship and expressed the belief that progress has been made.

The visit aims to set the troubled relationship between the two countries on a better course

