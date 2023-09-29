Treasury issues first-ever report detailing costly climate-change strain on U.S. households

Treasury Dept. release offers data and resources as millions of Americans face climate change-linked insurance gaps, lost wages, utility spikes and new illness. And for some Americans, the report’s finding may feel even more immediate.

That’s especially true at the end of a summer marked by record-high temperatures in parts of Texas and Arizona, costly flooding in Vermont and compromised breathing as Canadian wildfire smoke drifted down to the U.S. Northeast and upper Great Lakes.

Read: It’s official: This summer was the hottest on record “Severe flooding, wildfires and extreme heat are imposing significant financial burdens on households across the country. This has been highlighted by recent events such as this summer’s wildfires that blanketed numerous U.S. cities with poor air quality,” said Graham Steele, Treasury’s assistant secretary for financial institutions.

“Underserved communities are particularly hard-hit by such events,” Steele said, in releasing the report that’s intended to guide policymakers and consumers in making decisions about how to insure and safeguard their health and property. headtopics.

