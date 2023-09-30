Trea Turner gives Jets fans advice on Zach Wilson: ‘You might as well try anything’

Trea Turner thinks Jets fans should take a page out of Philadelphia’s playbook when it comes to Zach Wilson. The results were almost immediate and were eye-opening, as Turner — who had been hitless in his previous three games, made a costly game-altering error and had an OPS of just .657 — turned his season around once the fans changed their tune.

The Phillies quickly won six of seven games, and in the 47 games since the first ovations Turner has a 1.060 OPS as the team heads back to the postseason. Turner said before the Phillies’ series opener against the Mets at Citi Field on Saturday that he’s aware of Wilson’s struggles and the fact he’s facing a flurry of criticism. And he knows it’s not doing any good.

“Everyone is different and you don’t know what’s gonna work and not work, but in my opinion — after going through it and being a fan of sports in general — you might as well try anything, right?” Turner said. Robert Sabo for NY Post headtopics.com

He’s not sure exactly what impact the crowd’s support had on his turnaround, but Turner said, “It definitely didn’t hurt and the results are what they are.”

