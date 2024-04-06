Tre Pizzeria Opens in Boerne, Texas

The Tre name is heading to Boerne with the newly opened Tre Pizzeria from San Antonio ’s Chef Jason Dady . The pizza joint held a soft opening Friday at its new space in the heart of downtown Boerne at 103 E. San Antonio Ave., according to San Antonio Magazine. Inspired by Dady’s Tre Trattoria at the San Antonio Museum of Art, Tre Pizzeria will offer classic favorites in a more casual setting with a quick-service counter, the chef told San Antonio Magazine.

Antipasti, pasta dishes and desserts will accompany eight flatbread pizzas on the menu, in addition to cocktails, wine and beer. ON OUR RADAR: A midmorning update for local readers Fans of Dady’s Tre concept on the Museum Reach of the River Walk asked for a restaurant on the North Side of San Antonio, but the chef decided to take the casual eatery to Boerne for its small-town, family-friendly appeal, he told the magazin

