Traylor? Tavis? Our reporters debate the merits of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce era in pop culture

A sports reporter and an entertainment reporter sound off on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and why their rumored relationship has taken pop culture by storm. I personally like the idea of them just being two buds supporting each other’s work, but I know a lot of people suspect it’s all just a big PR stunt.

What are your thoughts on that theory?Well if it’s a PR stunt, the only one I can see really getting anything out of it is Kelce, just because it has raised his profile in a way that will make him super marketable now and much more recognizable when he’s pursuing his post-NFL projects. I don’t really think the NFL is necessarily milking it — they seem to be doing all right for themselves and I think are just having fun with all this.

The film was shot during Swift’s record-breaking six-night stand at SoFi Stadium and will open in theaters on Oct. 13.I will say that Kelce would be a bit of a departure from her recent dating habits — and not just because he’s a pro athlete. She recently got out of a long, relatively low-key relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, who kept details of their romance pretty private. So the fact that Kelce is constantly getting asked about her on his podcast and in interviews — not to mention the NFL milking this moment for all it’s worth and capitalizing on her stardom — that’s a lot of variables for someone as visible as Swift to weigh when considering whether to pursue a relationship with someone in the public eye.

OK, OK. I know the NFL isn't exactly a small local business in need of extra support, but the league is definitely benefiting from all this attention, and it knows it. My colleague Alexandra Del Rosario reported this week that Kansas City ticket sales and Travis Kelce jersey sales have increased significantly amid all the Traylor (Tayvis?) excitement, and much of the buzz I've seen about Swift attending Sunday's game has been filtered through official NFL channels.