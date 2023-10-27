Travis Kelce Talks Halloween 2023 Costume Plans

, it’s unclear what the superstar duo themselves are planning to wear for the holiday — but we now know at least Kelce will be in costume.“What are you doing?” Jason asks Travis after sharing that his family’s plans to dress up as characters from“I’m gonna let mine be a surprise,” Travis answers. “I’ll make sure everybody sees it. And we’ll talk about it after Halloween.

Jason is confused at the idea of a “Halloween dinner party,” so Travis explains it in the most little-brother way possible: “Like a Halloween dinner party. Everybody comes in costumes and we have a party. What do you mean? It’s a Halloween dinner party!”will surely be on the edge of their seats to see if they will make their couples-costume debut this weekend through Halloween (Oct. 31), so we’ll have to be on the lookout for when and where this dinner party goes down.

Read more:

billboard »

Travis Kelce’s Nieces Will ‘Flip’ When Meeting Taylor Swift Says Grandpa Ed KelceTaylor Swift has been spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, at Kansas City Chiefs games, but there are some family members she still hasn’t met. According to Grandpa Ed, Swift hasn’t had a chance to meet Jason Kelce, wife Kylie, and daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. Read more ⮕

Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce’s Relationship: Everything We KnowTravis and Jason Kelce’s parents — Ed and Donna Kelce — tied the knot in the late 1970s but called it quits after 25 years of marriage Read more ⮕

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to 'One Up' Their Partners' HandshakePatrick Mahomes teased he and Travis Kelce are going to outdo the handshake Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift did at the last Chiefs game Read more ⮕

Issa Rae And Other Celebs Give Opinions On Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Rumored RomanceBoth celebrities and fans are divided over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. See what Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and more had to say about the famous couple. Read more ⮕

Rob Lowe Supports Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce RomanceRob Lowe thinks that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding romance has been ‘good for the NFL’ over the past couple of months Read more ⮕

Patrick Mahomes wants to 'one-up' Taylor Swift-Brittany Mahomes handshake with Travis KelcePatrick Mahomes’ competitive nature won’t let his wife and Taylor Swift stay atop the mountain for secret handshakes for long. Read more ⮕