Travis Kelce Talks About His Relationship with Taylor Swift

At a press conference featuring multiple Chiefs players on Friday, Kelce was asked about the 'latest status' of his relationship with Swift. 'The latest status is I got to see her last week,' Kelce replied. 'That's the latest status right there.' Why Travis Kelce's dad says Taylor Swift didn't get the 'diva memo' on Sept. 24 and sat in the same suite as Kelce's mother, Donna

. After the game, Kelce and Swift were Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The 'Karma' singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on 'Saturday Night Live.' Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the 'Lover' songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a 'SNL' after-party. 'I think when I mention her and everybody knows she's at the game, the Vegas over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down,' Kelce quipped. 'I don't want to mess with any of that stuff so I'm just gonna keep it to myself.' The eight-time Pro Bowler has performed better statistically when Swift is in the crowd compared to when she's not. With Swift in attendance, Kelce has averaged 108 yards over four games. In the three contests she hasn't been at, he's averaged 50.3 yards

United States Headlines Read more: NBCPHİLADELPHİA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Travis Kelce's neighbors weren't buying his Halloween escape with Taylor Swift“Liars.”

Source: nypost | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Travis Kelce's Stylist Responds to Taylor Swift Wardrobe ConspiraciesThe Kansas City Chiefs star has worn clothes that look like Easter Eggs for Swift's fans. Were the nods to Swift's work intentional?

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Travis Kelce plays into joke that Taylor Swift ‘put me on the map’Travis Kelce is getting in on the joke that Taylor Swift put him 'on the map.' The narrative even inspired a couple's Halloween costume, which Kelce 'enjoyed.'

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

NYPOST: Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, watches Lakers-Clippers courtside amid Taylor Swift maniaKayla Nicole, former girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was front and center on her big night.

Source: nypost | Read more »

ENEWS: Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon Win Halloween With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce CostumesYouTuber Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon scored a touchdown with their Halloween costumes this year. Keep scrolling for a look at their Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired looks.

Source: enews | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Travis Kelce's Mom Reassures Chiefs Fans With Concerns About Taylor SwiftDonna Kelce believes the Chiefs star has 'a fire within him to prove everyone wrong' that will help him handle this season.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »