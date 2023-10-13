Travis Kelce stars as Kansas City Chiefs, with Taylor Swift in attendance, beat Denver Broncos

Swift was watching the Chiefs in person for the third time this season and has yet to see them lose. The singer was shown on the Prime Video broadcast sitting in the family suite next to the mom of two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

Their usually high-flying offense was not in full flow as they struggled in the red zone (most notably when Mahomes was picked off by Broncos safety Justin Simmons at the goal line) and settled for field goals on four occasions. Kicker Harrison Butker stepped up when he was needed though, going 4/4 on field goals, including a 60-yard attempt.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taylor Swift will be at Denver Broncos game against Kansas City Chiefs, TMZ reportsDonna Kelce answered some questions on the TODAY Show about the rumored relationship between her son Travis Kelce and superstar Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Game Against Denver BroncosFellow pop star Ciara has a stake in the game, as her husband, Russell Wilson, is the Broncos QB.

Taylor Swift arrives at Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis KelceThe “Cruel Summer” songstress has attended three of the last four Kansas City Chiefs games amid her budding romance with the hunky NFL star.

Taylor Swift back in Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce as Chiefs take on BroncosWelcome back to Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Sits With Travis Kelce's Mom At Kansas City Chiefs Game Against Denver BroncosMaddie Ellis is a weekend editor at TODAY Digital.

Photos from Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos GamePhotos from Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game