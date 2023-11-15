Travis Kelce Shows Off Singing Skills in Collaboration with Brother Jason Kelce

Maybe Taylor Swift should think about collaborating with Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed off his singing prowess when he teamed up with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the song “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” that appears on the Eagles’ upcoming team holiday album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special.” The song, which was released Nov. 15 and is a cover of the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York,” starts out slow before turning into a festive holiday bop.

“You were handsome,” Travis Kelce sings to Jason Kelce at one point, prompting his brother to reply, “You were pretty” before Travis Kelce fires back, “You’re the king of South Philly.” There also appears to be a reference to their mother, Donna Kelce. “You took my dreams from me when Mom first had you,” Jason Kelce sings. “I kept them with me, Jace / I put them with my own / Can’t make it all alone,” Travis Kelce then belts out. “I’ve built my dreams around you,” they both then sing together. A clip of the track, featuring the Kelces as claymation figures, was posted on No

