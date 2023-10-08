Travis Kelce shakes off injury to score TD in Chiefs’ win sans Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce played through a foot injury, caught a crucial touchdown pass and helped the Kansas City Chiefs pull out a win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce had 10 catches for 67 yards and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 2:45 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-13. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

Mahomes finished 31-for-41 with 281 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Rashee Rice had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown grab. Justin Watson had two catches for 56 yards. DOLPHINS' TYREEK HILL EXPLAINS MOTHER'S INTERACTION WITH FAN AFTER TD: 'NOBODY MESSES WITH MAMA' The Vikings were keeping things close against the Chiefs early.

