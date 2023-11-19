Travis Kelce's Parents to Meet Taylor Swift's Parents at Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Rematch

All eyes will be on Monday's Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl rematch for more than just a glimpse of two of the best teams in the NFL. Rumors have swirled that Travis Kelce’s parents will be meeting Taylor Swift’s parents when the two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium. The relationship between the star tight end and the pop star has gotten hot and heavy in the last week with Kelce traveling to Buenos Aires on his bye week to support Swift on her tour.

Aside from all the off-field stuff, the game should be good too. It’s the ninth matchup of teams that competed in the previous Super Bowl. That last was in 2017 when the Atlanta Falcons played the New England Patriots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Philadelphia enters the game 8-1, and Kansas City is 7-2. In their 2023 Super Bowl matchup, Patrick Mahomes led a come-from-behind victory against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Mahomes has at least two touchdown passes in six games this season, tied for second-most in the league. Mahomes also has 64 games with at least two touchdown passe





