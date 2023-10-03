Travis Kelce’s E! Dating Show Reveals Red Flags For Taylor Swift Fans

The Big Picture Travis Kelce is most definitely not a newbie when it comes to being in front of the camera. The Kansas Chiefs player has now garnered two Super Bowl wins and is under the spotlight for dating singer Taylor Swift.
The show aired initially in October 2016 and went on for a span of eight episodes. Like any of The Bachelor's seasons, the show's premise is a typical patriarchal one and puts Travis as a judge for 50 women who fly in from all 50 states to compete for his approval and "love.
Travis Treated The Entire Competition Like a Pageant At one of his go-to training football stadiums, Travis gathers to meet with 50 young women, each from a different state, to introduce themselves and make a good first impression. headtopics.com
After a number of the most awkward encounters, Travis gathers and rallies the women once again to give out some hard news. Him (along with production) decided to make a first cut and (possibly one of the hardest ones in any competition show) reduced the number of candidates to 32.
As it those weren't cringe-worthy enough, he addresses some of the women by their State name instead of their real names. At some point, even the women start addressing each other by the name of their States. In one of Maya's arguments with Anika, one of the other contestants explains, "Maya just starts attacking Minnesota, and it's just like so abrasive. headtopics.com