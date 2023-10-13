Travis Kelce’s big day helps Chiefs’ win streak extend to 5; Broncos’ woes continue

Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium, so Travis Kelce had to show out. But for the tight end, it's pretty much just business as usual. He finished with nine catches for 124 yards, both season-highs, in the Kansas City Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Kelce did most of his damage in the first half, as he made seven catches for 109 yards.

Denver finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone by Courtland Sutton. Javonte Williams ran it in for the two-point conversion, and suddenly, it was a one-possession game.

