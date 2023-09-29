Travis Kelce responds to Mark Cuban’s suggestion Taylor Swift should dump Chiefs’ star for Mavericks player

Travis Kelce may or may not be dating Taylor Swift, but on Thursday, he responded to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s light-hearted suggestion that she dump him for a Mavericks player. "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Kelce said on the"New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce.
"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect – for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive."Kelce admitted the attention surrounding him and Swift was brought on by himself, but he later added that he will likely just keep the focus on his game going forward.
Taylor Swift, right, cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri."I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out," he said.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.The two were spotted together after the game and reportedly spent time together at a Kansas City restaurant with friends and teammates. According to reports, Swift is also expected to attend Sunday’s game against theat MetLife Stadium.
"Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."