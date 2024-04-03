Travis Kelce Jokes About Naming First Child After Arnold Schwarzenegger's Movie Character

Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with girlfriend Taylor Swift to Bahamian hotspot Harbour Island, but the Kansas City Chiefs star returned with more than a tan. During a recent episode of his podcast, 'New Heights,' which he recorded with older brother and retired NFL center Jason Kelce, Kelce had babies on the brain, as he spoke with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The men were speaking about Schwarzenegger's illustrious career when the 1982 film 'Conan the Barbarian' came up, prompting Kelce, who's a proud uncle to Jason's three young daughters, to share what he'd name his firstborn. TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE'S ROMANTIC BAHAMAS HIDEAWAY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HARBOUR ISLAND 'I might name my first kid Conan,' he joked. 'I might.' Kelce and Swift were spotted enjoying the beautiful blue waters of the Bahamas last month, as the pop star is currently on a break from her Eras Tou

