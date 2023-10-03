Travis Kelce has Erin Andrews to thank for his Taylor Swift love story

Two months ago on an episode of Erin Andrews’ “Calm Down” podcast with co-host Charissa Thompson, the FOX sports commentators decided it was time to play matchmaker.“Just saying … 🤷🏼‍♀️🫶🏽 @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd,” Thompson mused in the caption posted on Sunday, Oct. 1.

"I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one," she continued. "Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he said at the time. "But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her."

Thompson, 41, dug up the old clip from August of the two discussing the potential of a romance between Kelce and Swift — and shared it on Instagram.

In the clip, the 45-year-old TV personality did not mince her words. "Taylor, I don't know what you're doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour]," Andrews said jokingly. "Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic."

Thompson also rooted for the couple in the clip saying, "Do it for yourself, do it for us." She added: "Do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy."

Thompson also rooted for the couple in the clip saying, “Do it for yourself, do it for us.” She added: “Do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”The 33-year-old Kansas City Chief tight end was not afraid to give the ladies props for helping him achieve his goals off the field. Kelce popped up in the comments and declared that Andrews and Thompson were the real all-stars.

“😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!” he joked.

The NFL star quickly received a reply from the podcast's official Instagram account. "@killatrav we do what we can," it read. "This is what we're here for! 😘. Podcasts seem to have a special place in the origin story between Swift and Kelce. In July, Kelce admitted on his podcast, "New Heights," which he hosts with older brother Jason Kelce, that he attempted to give the "Shake It Off" singer a bracelet with his number on it at her "Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City. Sadly, he fumbled the plan.

Swift cheered on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. On Sunday, she also attended his

match against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey,

When it comes to his new budding romance with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce may have scored the touchdown with help from Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.