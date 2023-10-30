Travis Kelce dances and sings along to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' in adorable video

Matthew Perry was 'doing really well' before death, pickleball coach says: He was 'trying to get people clean'Kim Kardashian launches polarizing new Skims bra with faux nipples ‘for shock factor’Shop the celeb- and TikTok-loved Stanley Tumbler while it’s still in stock

Matthew Perry was 'doing really well' before death, pickleball coach says: He was 'trying to get people clean'Kim Kardashian launches polarizing new Skims bra with faux nipples ‘for shock factor’Shop the celeb- and TikTok-loved Stanley Tumbler while it’s still in stock

United States Headlines Read more: PageSix »

Watch Travis Kelce adorably dance to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' at World Series gameThe hunky Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was also spotted letting loose to her track “Love Story” later in the evening at a local bar. Read more ⮕

Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift Song at 1st World Series GameTravis Kelce attended the first game of the 2023 World Series on Friday, October 27 Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift won’t attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs-Broncos game with ‘Eras Tour’ return nearingTravis Kelce’s numbers have supported claims that he plays better with Taylor Swift in attendance, but this week, the 34-year-old will be on his own. Read more ⮕

Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' at World Series GameTravis Kelce danced to Taylor Swift's song 'Shake It Off' while attending the World Series Game 1 in Texas on Friday. The tight end was spotted making moves to the track in a video shared on TikTok Friday Read more ⮕

Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift Song at World Series GameTravis Kelce was seen dancing to Taylor Swift's song 'Shake It Off' at game one of the World Series. Read more ⮕

Why Taylor Swift will not be attending Travis Kelce's Chiefs game against the Broncos: reportThe “You Belong With Me” singer has attended nearly all of her NFL beau’s football games since they first sparked dating rumors on Sept. 24. Read more ⮕