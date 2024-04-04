Travis Kelce Brings Kelce Jam Music Festival Back to Kansas City

On the heels of his third career Super Bowl win, Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is bringing the Kelce Jam music festival back to Kansas City for a second-straight year. The festival, presented by Jim Beam whiskey, will feature headliners such as Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz .

However, it is unlikely that Kelce's newfound love interest, Taylor Swift, will be in attendance as she has a scheduled performance in Stockholm on the same day.

Travis Kelce Kelce Jam Music Festival Kansas City Lil Wayne 2 Chainz Taylor Swift

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travis Kelce Announces Headliners for Second Annual Kelce Jam Music FestivalKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced the headliners for his second annual music festival called Kelce Jam. The event will be held on May 18 and livestreamed from the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Last year, the festival attracted 20,000 attendees.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce's 2024 Kelce Jam Lineup Revealed: See Who's PerformingTravis Kelce is hosting the second annual Kelce Jam festival in Kansas City on May 18 with a star-studded lineup of performers

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift Will Not Appear at Travis Kelce's Kelce JamTaylor Swift will not be making an appearance at Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City as she will be performing in Stockholm on the same day. The festival will feature artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Travis Kelce Reveals What Taylor Swift Taught Him Ahead of Kelce JamTravis Kelce has ‘learned’ a few things about performing from girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of 2023 Kelce Jam

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Will Headline Travis Kelce’s Second Annual ‘Kelce Jam’ Music FestivalLil Wayne and 2 Chainz will headline Travis Kelce's second annual Kelce Jam music festival, returning to Kansas City on May 18.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Travis Kelce Teases Repeat Performance of 'Friends in Low Places' at Kelce Jam Music Festival (Exclusive)The NFL star's music festival will take place May 18 in Kansas City.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »