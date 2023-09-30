Travis Kelce arrives at hotel ahead of Chiefs-Jets matchup, Taylor Swift’s expected attendance

Travis Kelce is ready to “party on” in New Jersey. Kelce donned a black “Wayne’s World” hat, in homage to the Mike Myers comedy flick, and appeared to go with an inside-out suit jacket look as he gears up for the game at MetLife Stadium that Swift isKelce, who was injured and did not play in the...

Kelce donned a black “Wayne’s World” hat, in homage to the Mike Myers comedy flick, and appeared to go with an inside-out suit jacket look as he gears up for the game at MetLife Stadium that Swift isKelce,

who was injured and did not play in the Chiefs’ Week 1 loss to the Lions , has scored a touchdown in the last two games, the latter of which Swift attended. The “Bad Blood” singer sat in a suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna, and cheered on the tight end as he and the Chiefs torched the Bears, 41-10.

Travis Kelce arriving at the Envue hotel with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, Weehawken, NJ.Kelce will be playing in his third game of the season on Sunday.Kelce wore a “Wayne’s World” hat as part of his attire.was seen mouthing “Let’s f–king go!” headtopics.com

as he caught a Patrick Mahomes pass in the end zone. Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium and reportedly got cozy at a private party hosted by the football star.

Read more:

nypost »

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prop bets, Chiefs vs. Jets predictionsBig Noon Kickoff presents the Bear Bets Gambling Group Chat as gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz are joined by Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill in the Gambling Group Chat to discuss if there’s a bet to be made if Taylor Swift is in the stand for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs while looking at the best odds and bets for Kansas City’s upcoming game with the New York Jets.

Every Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift-themed prop bet on FanDuel for Chiefs-JetsIt's not every week that prop bets inspired by a relationship between an eight-time Pro Bowler and a 12-time Grammy Award winner are available.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Welcome to New York’ Soundtracks Chiefs vs. Jets Game Promo Starring Travis KelceThe placement comes shortly after Fox Sports reported their request to use the pop star’s music had been denied.

How to bet on Travis Kelce’s budding Taylor Swift romance in Chiefs-Jets gameFanDuel Sportsbook is offering exclusive Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce-themed bets for Jets-Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: How to Watch Travis KelceWhether you’re a new fan, current supporter or just want to know more about Taylor Swift’s rumored new flame, consider this your go-to guide.

Travis and Jason Kelce Answer Questions from Taylor Swift Fans About Football: ‘Thanks Swifties'Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce answered questions from Taylor Swift fans about football on their podcast