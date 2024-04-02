Travis Kelce Announces Headliners for Second Annual Kelce Jam Music Festival

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced the headliners for his second annual music festival called Kelce Jam. The event will be held on May 18 and livestreamed from the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Last year, the festival attracted 20,000 attendees.

