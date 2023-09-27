Traveling for Thanksgiving? These are the best days for it — and the worst

Don’t try to wing Thanksgiving air travel. The report found that the worst days to get around that week are Nov. 22 and Nov. 26. The best days to depart are Nov. 20-21 and Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23), while Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Nov. 27-28 are the optimal days to return home.
travelers should book their ticketsExperts from the travel site suggest booking domestic flights at least one to three months in advance — meaning that Thanksgiving flights should be confirmed by late August or early September.
Holiday travel is always a chaotic ordeal, as hundreds of thousands of people cross the country at the same time.If you’re looking to become an international jet setter, flights should be purchased two to eight months before the desired departure date.
Houston man arrested for allegedly traveling to Florida to have sex with 13-year-old girlA Houston man was arrested for traveling to Florida to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday.
sampled hundreds of flights across the US to determine the best and worst days to travel for Thanksgiving this year.
The report found that the worst days to get around that week are Nov. 22 and Nov. 26.
The best days to depart are Nov. 20-21 and Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23), while Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Nov. 27-28 are the optimal days to return home.travelers should book their ticketsExperts from the travel site suggest booking domestic flights at least one to three months in advance — meaning that Thanksgiving flights should be confirmed by late August or early September.
Holiday travel is always a chaotic ordeal, as hundreds of thousands of people cross the country at the same time.If you’re looking to become an international jet setter, flights should be purchased two to eight months before the desired departure date.
Trips around the holidays should always be booked further in advance to avoid headaches.