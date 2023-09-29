Travelers, Walmart share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Shares of Travelers and Walmart are trading lower Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most...

Shares of Travelers and Walmart are trading lower Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow DJIA, -0.47% was most recently trading 94 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Travelers TRV, -2.56% and Walmart WMT, -1.62% are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Travelers's shares have declined $4.32 (2.6%) while those of Walmart are down $2.47, or 1.5%, combining for an approximately 45-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase JPM, -1.75%, Merck MRK, -1.25%, and Honeywell HON, -1.27%. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

