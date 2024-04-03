Trash-Filled Home in Los Angeles Neighborhood Raises Safety Concerns

A home in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood known as the Fairfax District has drawn attention for not just being an eyesore, but what neighbors say is a public safety hazard due to trash gathering outside of it. Junk can be seen in the front and backyards of the home, with most of it being inside white trash bags. The clutter engulfs a car parked in the driveway, and even blocks the front door.

Mounds of plastic buckets and empty plastic bottles surround the home, as caught on camera by FOX 11 Los Angeles. 'Fire hazard,' one man said. 'If anything ever lights up in there, it's like everybody's kind of a part of it. We're all affected.' The home near Martel and Melrose Avenues is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. Neighbors say the smell emanating from the 'trash house' is unbearable, and they can hear rats running around the mess. They told FOX 11 they have seen the owners walk around with a shopping cart, stuff it with trash and take the trash back to the hom

