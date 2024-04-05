Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Visits Montgomery for Revitalization Talks

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured some west Montgomery sites where the city is investing in revitalization efforts.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Montgomery Revitalization Investment Federal Grant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsfa12news / 🏆 338. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US transportation secretary tours west Montgomery amid revitalization plansU.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured some west Montgomery sites where the city is investing federal grant money in revitalization efforts.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg announces new rule to bolster rail safetyThe new rule establishes a minimum crew size for trains and comes as rail safety has been in the spotlight after an Ohio derailment last year.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit North Texas ThursdayA dash cam captured two luxury cars striking others as they sped along central expressway over the weekend.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Compares EV Skeptics to Landline SupportersTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg compared Americans skeptical of electric vehicles to people who hailed landlines during the rise of cell phones. He emphasized that the automotive sector is moving towards EVs and that polls show EV owners are interested in purchasing similar vehicles in the future.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg: Automotive Sector Moving Towards EVs, China Pushing for AdvantageTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that the automotive sector is moving towards EVs and China pushed for an advantage in the EV market. He also mentioned the competition between the U.S. and China and the need for action to not let it happen on its own pace.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg: People Opposing Electric Cars Are Like Those Who Wanted 'Landline Phones Forever'Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said people who do not want electric cars were like those who wanted 'landline phones forever.' He emphasized that consumers have been increasingly purchasing EVs, and the automotive sector is moving towards EVs. He also highlighted the competition faced by Tesla from other players like GM, Ford, and Stellantis. Buttigieg emphasized the importance of the U.S. leading in EV production to avoid falling behind China.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »