Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Dismisses Rise in Crime Narrative in Washington, DC

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg dismissed the idea that Washington, DC, is experiencing a rise in crime, pointing out that a “lot of energy” was going into painting the narrative. In an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki on Sunday, Buttigieg highlighted how he was able to “safely walk” his dog in the nation’s capital without any problems. Buttigieg, like many other elected officials, is provided with a constant security detail.

He emphasized the need to address the reality of the situation, stating that there is a lot of funding and energy being put into telling a different story, particularly on ideological news outlets and online. Last year, D.C. had its deadliest year in over 20 years and experienced the largest spike in violent crime among major U.S. cities. However, Buttigieg believes that the simple facts and reality contradict the narrative, as he can safely walk his dog to the Capitol today in a way that was not possible before

