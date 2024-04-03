Transportation Secretary Buttigieg: Automotive Sector Moving Towards EVs, China Pushing for Advantage

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that “the automotive sector is moving towards EVs” and China pushed for an advantage in the EV market “because that’s the economically smart play” but “we can’t just sit back and let this happen on its own pace” because there’s a competition between the U.S. and China. Co-host John Roberts asked, “Tesla sales fell 8.

5% the first quarter of this year, Ford, this week, is laying off two-thirds of its workforce at the F-150 electric Lightning plant, it’s also scaling back a battery production facility because of sagging sales. EV sales are nowhere near what this president wanted or expected. Yet, the administration continues to shove them down consumers’ throats. Why?” Buttigieg responded, “Well, let’s be clear, consumers have wanted and purchased more EVs every single year than the year before

