Transportation commish's family sues elite Fieldston School for racism

The wife and children of city DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez are suing the woke Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx for racial discrimination.

Fieldston and its teachers discriminated against Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez’s eldest daughter, now 16, and retaliated against the family by expelling his younger daughter, 10, after her sister and mother raised concerns to the school’s leadership about racial bias and hostilities plaguing the Riverdale institution, according to Manhattan Federal Court papers.

The girls also endured a “racially charged school atmosphere” due to white students repeatedly engaging in racist behavior without punishment, according to the suit.The lawsuit claims a Fieldston teacher discriminated against Rodriguez’s eldest daughter and the school retaliated after the family raised concerns by expelling his younger daughter. headtopics.com

The educator also allegedly ridiculed the teen in front of her peers while keeping mum about white students when they behaved similarly. The teacher allegedly went on to mock the student in front of her classmates after she and her mother denied the charge, leading the teen, who first enrolled in the school in kindergarten in 2012, to withdraw from Fieldston shortly before the end of the semester, the suit claimed.

Fieldston punished the younger sister, who first enrolled in the school in pre-kindergarten in 2017, to send “a clear message to other students and families of color at the school that criticism of the school’s racially hostile environment would have dire consequences,” the suit claimed. headtopics.com

Rodriguez’s daughters and their mother are suing the school, its current and former administrators, and teachers for unspecified damages.

