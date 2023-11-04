Transplant: A Medical Drama Series

Dr. Bashir Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine, makes the difficult decision to flee his country and build a new life in Canada with his younger sister Amira. Set in the fictional York Memorial Hospital in Toronto, this medical drama series follows Dr. Bashir as he navigates multiple challenges in his quest to rebuild his career as a medical professional.

United States Headlines Read more: COMINGSOONNET »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEADLINE: Ava DuVernay Romantic Drama Series Not Moving Forward At StarzAva DuVernay’s romantic drama series, which landed a three-year script-to-series commitment in May 2022, is not moving forward at Starz, Deadline has confirmed. The network made the decision …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

DEADLINE: Ava DuVernay Romantic Drama Series Not Moving Forward At StarzAva DuVernay’s romantic drama series, which landed a three-year script-to-series commitment in May 2022, is not moving forward at Starz, Deadline has confirmed. The network made the decision …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

COMICBOOK: Echo Willl Be Marvel's First TV-MA Rated Series on Disney+Echo looks more like a Netflix Marvel series than a Disney+ Marvel series.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COMICBOOK: Alan Wake 2 Releases New Update, Patch Notes With 200 Changes RevealedAlan Wake 2 update 08 live on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

WGAL: Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital saysMaryland doctors say the second person to receive a transplanted heart from a pig has died.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

COMINGSOONNET: Transplant Season 4 Episode 6 Streaming: How to Watch & Stream OnlineIf you're wondering where to watch the next episode of Transplant, we have you covered. Here's how you can stream Season 4 Episode 6 online.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »