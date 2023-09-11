Transparent Compression for MinIO: Compressing Data at IO Speed

Most data is stored in easy-to-read file formats for easy application interoperability. While there are widely used formats for image, video, and sound compression, most other data is stored as text, as JSON, CSV, or other similar text-based formats. Formats like Parquet, Avro, and ORC have optional compression, so typically, these formats are already compressed when stored.

Video and images are also typically compressed with domain-specific algorithms that offer better compression than generic formats. However, for custom data, it is preferable to keep data in an uncomplicated format which doesn’t include a decompression step to access. We want to offer an option to have this data compressed before it is stored on disks. Transparent Compression at IO Speed Compression for MinIO has been developed to enable transparent compression without affecting the overall performance of the system. MinIO uses a compression method based on called S2. It is compatible with Snappy content, but has . First of all, it allows bigger blocks than the 64KB blocks allowed for Snappy stream

United States Headlines Read more: HACKERNOON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HACKERNOON: How to Enable Transparent Data Compression on MinIOCompression for MinIO has been developed to enable transparent compression without affecting the overall performance of the system.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

HACKERNOON: Creating a Data Lakehouse using Apache Iceberg and MinIOThe promise of Data Lakehouses is in their capabilities for structured and unstructured data, all in a centralized solution using Apache Iceberg and MinIO.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

HACKERNOON: Benchmarking MinIO with WARP and SpeedtestWhen performance is critical, you need to know that you’re achieving the best performance possible.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

HACKERNOON: Protecting Software-defined Object Storage With MinIO's Replication Best PracticesMinIO includes several ways to replicate data so you can choose the best methodology to meet your needs.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

HACKERNOON: The Data Migration Tools to Help You Get Into MinIOLet's review some of the tools available to get data out of S3, local FileSystem, NFS, Azure, GCP, Hitachi Content Platform, Ceph, and others, and into MinIO.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

HACKERNOON: How to Set up a Development Machine with MLFlow and MinIOThis post provides an easy-to-follow recipe for setting up MLflow and MinIO on a development machine.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »