Transparent Compression for MinIO: Compressing Data at IO Speed

Most data is stored in easy-to-read file formats for easy application interoperability. While there are widely used formats for image, video, and sound compression, most other data is stored as text, as JSON, CSV, or other similar text-based formats. Formats like Parquet, Avro, and ORC have optional compression, so typically, these formats are already compressed when stored.
Video and images are also typically compressed with domain-specific algorithms that offer better compression than generic formats. However, for custom data, it is preferable to keep data in an uncomplicated format which doesn’t include a decompression step to access. We want to offer an option to have this data compressed before it is stored on disks. Transparent Compression at IO Speed Compression for MinIO has been developed to enable transparent compression without affecting the overall performance of the system. MinIO uses a compression method based on called S2. It is compatible with Snappy content, but has . First of all, it allows bigger blocks than the 64KB blocks allowed for Snappy stream
