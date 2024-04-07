Transitional Weather and Eclipse Forecast

We are entering a transitional weather period as winds will shift from the south, introducing muggier air . Mornings will become progressively warmer leading up to a potent frontal system that will bring rain and storms mid-next week. For the eclipse forecast , our high-resolution models suggest promising viewing conditions .Daybreak temperatures will be mild along the coast and cool inland. Expect a quick warm-up into the mid and upper 70s across all areas.
Cloud cover will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day, with upper-level clouds moving from west to east.With the Great American Eclipse approaching, be sure you have ISO-approved glasses for direct viewing! The latest high-resolution forecast models suggest a partly to mostly sunny sky at the peak of the eclipse. Expect morning clouds, but partial clearing by noon. We’ll continue to update the eclipse forecast as the event approaches.Anticipate rain and potential thunderstorms mid-next week due to a potent frontal syste
Transitional Weather Winds Muggier Air Rain Storms Eclipse Forecast Viewing Conditions Clouds ISO-Approved Glasses Sunny Sky Rain Thunderstorms Frontal System
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Total solar eclipse cloud forecast: What will the weather be like?The final countdown is underway until the moon&8217;s shadow casts part of the United States into darkness for a few fleeting moments, and the deciding factor of whether or not people in the path of totality see the event may boil down to one thing: clouds. The eclipse takes place on Monday, April 8, and...
Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »
Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »