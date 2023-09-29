Transgender minors in Nebraska, their families and doctors brace for a new law limiting treatment

Nebraska’s new law restricting gender-affirming care for anyone under 19 goes into effect this weekend. The passage of the bill, which survived the filibuster attempt by a single vote, altered Rhea's longtime assumption she would attend the University of Nebraska. “It makes you feel like you're not wanted here,” she said of the new law.

Rhea recounted she had contemplated suicide years earlier as her body began to change during puberty. When she came out to her family at age 14, their acceptance and the medical treatment she received, including puberty blockers and later hormones, “saved my life.”

She has since enjoyed the support of her school, teachers and peers. She entered high school thinking society had turned a corner on acceptance of the transgender community.She's concerned for those teens in the future who won't be able to get gender-affirming care. headtopics.com

“I worry especially because I don't think it's going to get better; I think things are going to get worse,” she said. As for the law's supporters, “I think they're going to push harder. I think they're going to push to try to make it illegal to be trans. Period.”

