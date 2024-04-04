Transgender Harvard Professor Teaches Course on Taylor Swift

A transgender Harvard professor is teaching a new course titled ' Taylor Swift and Her World' at the university. The course focuses on the art of songwriting and how Swift's words interact with music and performance.

The professor addresses the controversy surrounding the academic study of Swift.

Why I'm teaching Taylor Swift at HarvardHer songs speak to my privilege, to my insecurities, to my wish for attention, to my hopes that everybody will love me for who I am, writes Stephanie Burt, a Harvard English professor. Her course is called 'Taylor Swift and Her World.'

