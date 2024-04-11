Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports: Physical Advantage Varies Across Disciplines, Says ESPN Reporter

ESPN reporter Katie Barnes believes that transgender athletes competing in women's sports have a physical advantage in some disciplines, but not all. According to Fox Sports, science supports the claim that male-born trans athletes have physical advantage s over women, but the significance of these advantages varies across different sports.

Barnes explains that while there are differences in sexes that can lead to athletic performance differences, it is challenging to scientifically support broad-based restrictions in all cases. She argues that the idea that transgender women have an advantage in all sports at all times is not supported by the scientific literature. Barnes' reasoning is a small step away from radical transgender activists who claim that no transgender athlete has any advantages over any woman in any sport

