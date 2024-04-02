Transforming HIV and AIDS care in Africa

He has spent decades working in Africa on HIV and AIDS, a career intertwined with the U.S. program that since its introduction 20 years ago has transformed care in some of the hardest-hit countries. Few modern clinics dealing with HIV and AIDS, the man who now oversees the United States' threatened global AIDS effort used to hear the sound of taxis pulling up throughout the day. If he turned his head to look out the window, Dr.
John Nkengasong said, he knew what he would see: another desperate family carrying a dying loved one — a man or woman already lapsing into a coma, a stick-thin child — and hoping to find help. It was before the Bush administration started the U.S. President's Emergency Relief Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, in 2004. There was almost no affordable effective treatment anywhere between South Africa and the Sahara, no rapid HIV tests or high-quality government labs, and few beds for AIDS patients
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: NewsfromScience - 🏆 515. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »