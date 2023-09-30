Transformers Reveals Why New Continuity Is Called the ENERGON UNIVERSE

More than meets the eye... SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The recently released Void Rivals #4 (by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo de Felici, Matheus Lopes and Rus Wooten) expands on the world by introducing the Decepticon Shockwave, who was left in...

The recently released Void Rivals #4 (by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo de Felici, Matheus Lopes and Rus Wooten) expands on the world by introducing the Decepticon Shockwave, who was left in charge of Cybertron following the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. After being offered a bounty on a Quintesson by a Skuxxoid bounty hunter, Shockwave turns them both away. "What currency would you expect me to have that I haven't already spent on resources?" Shockwave asks. "I barely have enough Energon to sustain myself!"

The Transformers Are Running Out of Energon on Cybertron It’s only two pages of story in the issue, but it reveals an awful lot about the overall direction of the Energon Universe. Much like the original G1 cartoon, this new era of Transformers began millennia ago, with Optimus Prime and his Autobots fleeing Cybertron in the hopes of finding more Energon, their valuable power source.

