Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Accessible Yet Extraordinary

Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Al Pitrelli found a way to describe his longtime touring group this summer when he was reading a biography of conductor Leonard Bernstein. “He had a quote in there: ‘True art needs to be accessible, but never ordinary,’” Pitrelli said. “It kind of lit me up, and I read that passage a bunch of times, over and over. I think that sums up Paul O’Neill and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in one sentence.

” Guitarist Pitrelli has been with TSO since he was brought into the band by O’Neill in 1996 and now and, after nearly 30 years of recording and touring, he knows precisely how the Christmas rock ensemble fits into Bernstein’s notion. “It’s very, very accessible and it’s far from ordinary regarding the amount of different genres of music we perform, everything from Mozart and Beethoven symphonies through good old-fashioned American rock 'n' roll, R&B, swing, choral pieces,” PItrelli said. “Visually, it’s the biggest rock 'n' roll band on the plane





SAcurrent » / 🏆 607. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Making Thanksgiving Accessible for Every GuestLearn how to make your Thanksgiving gathering accessible for every guest by considering dietary restrictions and other needs.

Source: USATODAY - 🏆 100. / 63 Read more »

Thee Phantom and The Phoenix: Leading the World's First Hip-Hop OrchestraPhiladelphia natives Jeffrey and Andrea McNeill, known as Thee Phantom and The Phoenix, are leading the world's first hip-hop orchestra. Inspired by Coolio's performance with an orchestra at the 1996 Grammy Awards, Jeffrey McNeill aimed to combine rap and traditional orchestration. With his wife Andrea as his musical collaborator, they have been making music and performing together since 2000.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Stanford Human Performance Lab: Making Movement AccessibleStanford engineers have created a motion-capture app that makes it possible to see muscle and skeletal movement with just a cellphone.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Get Gephardt: Investigating insurance for wheelchair-accessible carsIf you're in a wreck, you count on insurance to get you back on the road. What happens when insurance will not pay nearly enough to make that happen?

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Emerson String Quartet’s violinist Eugene Drucker goes solo — with Poway Symphony OrchestraPSO’s season-opening concert will feature the musician in his first concert following the 47-year-old quartet’s farewell tour, which ended in October

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Husband of Austin High's orchestra director dies from injuries sustained during October concertA number of witnesses testified before the prosecution and defense on Wednesday.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »