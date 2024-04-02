Trans Day of Visibility: Celebrating and Supporting the Trans Community

It's time for Midday Edition on KPBS. On this show, a conversation about Trans Day of Visibility. A panel of activists joined the show to talk about the importance of trans representation and supporting the youth within the community.

This past Sunday was International Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrating and raising awareness about transgender people worldwide. We discuss the challenges faced by the trans community and the joy of being your authentic self.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlyn Jenner slams Biden for celebrating Trans Day of Visibility on Easter: 'Disgusted'President Biden has been taking heat for recognizing 'Transgender Day of Visibility' on Easter Sunday.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Trans Lives Matter: Celebrating international Transgender Day of Visibility with the MTA's help |This Sunday, March 31 marks the 16th annual International Transgender Day of Visibility. In celebration, New York City Transit, NYC LGBT Historic Sites

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Ahead of Trans Visibility Day, Republicans got close to passing major anti-trans measuresKatelyn Burns is a freelance journalist based in New England. She was the first openly transgender Capitol Hill reporter in U.S. history.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Speaker Johnson questions whether Biden 'knew what he was signing' with Trans Visibility Day proclamationHouse Speaker Mike Johnson fired back at President Biden for denying he released a statement proclaiming the same date as Easter to be Transgender Day of Visibility.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden administration pushes back on conservative outrage over Trans Day of VisibilityEaster Sunday 2024 became the latest culture war battlefield thanks to a coincidental calendar clash, as the Christian holy day fell on Trans Visibility Day.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

What to know about Day of Visibility, designed to show the world 'trans joy'Victims tried to report the porch pirates and stolen items to San Diego Police, but hit a road block. Here's the best way to report these types of crimes.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »