Trailer Released for New Series 'Hotel Cocaine' Inspired by Miami's Cocaine Scene

The trailer transports viewers to the 1970s era when Miami’s cocaine scene was at its peak. Hailing from the co-creators of, Hotel Cocaine is inspired by the luxurious hotel on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida, known for not only being the hangout spot of the rich and famous but also for its rampant drug trade during the 1970s and 80s. “Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban expatriate who fought against Fidel Castro in the Bay of Pigs invasion and re-made his life in Miami.

He is the general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ’70s and early ’80s,” the synopsis reads (via Apart from the teaser trailer, MGM+ also rounded out the cast of Hotel Cocaine, with Don Mike joining Pino alongside Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Lola Claire, Sam Robards, Pedro Giunti, Matthew Del Negro, and Candy Santan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean Combs’ Accused ‘Mule’ Arrested at Miami Airport on Cocaine and Marijuana ChargesBrendon Paul was arrested at a Miami-area airport on Monday, around the same time Homeland Security raided Sean Combs’ properties.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Lawsuit Accuses Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Yung Miami of Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

'Hotel Cocaine' Teaser Trailer Checks In With New 70s Crime DramaA cinematic obsessive with the filmic palate of a starving raccoon, Rob London will watch pretty much anything once.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

DC United vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks: Messi-Less Miami In TroubleMajor League Soccer odds, picks and predictions for DC United vs Inter Miami for March 16. MLS betting free picks for side, total and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks: Weak Miami Back Line Gets ExposedMajor League Soccer odds, picks, and predictions for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal for March 10. MLS betting free picks for side, total, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Florida man arrested in $1.8 million Hermès handbag heist at Miami Beach hotel, police sayA man is facing charges after police said he and another man stole around $1.8 million worth of designer handbags from a shop at a Miami Beach hotel.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »